STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Sushil Kumar taken to spot for crime scene reconstruction

Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka.

Published: 25th May 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

restler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday took Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to the Chhatrasal Stadium here to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a wrestler there, officials said.

Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka.

The police team visited the crime scene in the morning and was back by the noon, officials said.

"A team of Crime Branch investigating the case went to the Chhatrasal Stadium in connection with the probe. Kumar was also taken to the spot to recreate the scene of crime and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of incident," a senior police officer said.

Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday also , officials said, adding they are investigating the case from different angles.

A senior official had said earlier that Kumar was questioned to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident.

"He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene," the officer had said.

A 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal Stadium
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp