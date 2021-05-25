STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police notice to two persons associated with Congress to join inquiry in Toolkit issue probe

Published: 25th May 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell had served notice to two persons associated with the Congress in connection with the alleged "Toolkit" probe after the party filed a complaint against BJP leaders for sharing "forged and fabricated documents".

According to sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell had served notice to two persons associated with the Indian National Congress to join inquiry when the complaint was submitted by the party.

Addressing the media on May 18, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization's (WHO) instructions.

However, Congress denied the allegations and wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, party leader BL Santhosh and others alleging that they had shared "forged and fabricated documents with the intent to create communal disharmony and civil unrest" and to "divert attention from Modi government's failure in providing necessary aid to people amidst the current pandemic".

The complaint was filed after remarks by BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading "false, negative news and stirring up discontent".

The Delhi Police Special Cell sent notice to Twitter in connection with a probe over "manipulated media" tag used with some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi Police had asked Twitter to share the information that it has in regard to the alleged toolkit and why it used the "manipulated media" tag used on tweets alleging a Congress "Toolkit" against the Central government. It also carried out a search at the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, New Delhi, and Gurgaon.

