STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Police personnel given facilities of barracks, retiring rooms to avoid spreading COVID-19: Delhi HC told

Senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal said policemen have been helping people who come with their loved ones to cremate the bodies.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it was providing barracks and retiring rooms facilities to its personnel in the police stations so that they do not carry the COVID-19 infection to their homes and infect family members.

The high court said the police force knows how to maintain social distancing and follow COVID-19 protocols and added that unless there is medical data to show the outbreak of the infection in the barracks, it is not required to direct the police to provide for alternate accommodations to its staff.

Taking note of the submission, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, "The logistical support which is historically available to the police personnel in the form of barracks and retiring rooms is sufficient to cater their needs. At this stage, we are not inclined to pass any order on this."

The court had earlier directed the Delhi Police to file its status report on the facilities available to their personnel as it was informed that a large number of policemen who are posted at hospitals, crematoriums and oxygen refilling stations are also exposed to the virus and 25 of them have already died and they should also be provided with alternate accommodation.

The court was informed by the Delhi Police that out of over 80,000, around 14,000 police personnel got infected in the first and second wave of COVID-19 and some have died and currently out of 5947 infected officials, only nine are hospitalized.

"We have otherwise a healthy force. We are taking care of our force very diligently," DCP Rajesh Deo told the bench.

The bench was also informed by Delhi Police's counsel that 90 per cent of the police personnel have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 96 per cent of them have taken the first dose.

It was also told that two COVID-19 health facilities have been set up for police personnel and their families and ambulance facility has also been started for them.

Senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal, who had raised the issue of providing protection to police personnel, said policemen have been helping people who come with their loved ones to cremate the bodies.

He said policemen are also lifting the bodies and they need to be respected for their services and governments should make arrangements for providing them separate isolation facilities.

The counsel for police informed the court that police personnel of the ranks of assistant sub inspector (ASI) and above are being provided separate retiring rooms to rest and isolate in the police stations and others are given barracks.

He said the staff has the option and facility to stay in these facilities and not return to homes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp