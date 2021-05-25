STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preparing for third Covid wave, Delhi imports 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China

The chief minister thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Beijing for the assistance in importing the oxygen cylinders.

Published: 25th May 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

CM Kejriwal inspects oxygen cylinders imported from China at Mayapuri depot.

CM Kejriwal inspects oxygen cylinders imported from China at Mayapuri depot. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its preparations against a probable third wave of Covid-19, Delhi government has imported 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China. These cylinders will be stored at three depots and used in case of a third wave of coronavirus, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. “Around 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been airlifted from China, of which we have received 4,400. The remaining 1,600 will arrive within two to three days,” he told reporters.

The chief minister thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Beijing for the assistance in importing the oxygen cylinders. These can be given to people in need and can be used to create additional oxygen beds at hospitals, he said.“In case of a third wave, these cylinders can be utilised to prepare 3,000 oxygen beds. Perhaps, this is the largest such consignment brought to India since the pandemic began,” he said. He said HCL and Give India Foundation donated for this purpose. 

“We are also purchasing oxygen concentrators on a large scale. Oxygen concentrator banks have been set up in all the districts. We are also going to buy oxygen tanks and are creating oxygen storage space. “Whatever problems we faced during this wave are now being resolved,” he said.Kejriwal said the number of cases has reduced to around 1,500 from a high of around 28,000 in April. The infection rate has also dipped to around 2.5 per cent, he said. “It seems that this wave is subsiding but there has been no laxity in our efforts. We are already preparing for the next wave,” he said. With PTI inputs

