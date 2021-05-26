70 per cent dip in isolation cases in last 10 days in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is a nearly 70 per cent drop in the number of people under home isolation in the last 10 days in Delhi where positivity rate and daily cases of Covid are also falling. According to the health bulletin released on Tuesday, 11, 915 people are recuperating in home quarantine. The tally is somewhat close to the number of home isolation patients (10,048) registered 50 days ago on April 7.

Nine days back on May 16, over 39,000 people were in home quarantine. Like the fresh cases and the toll began to shoot up the first week of April, the number of home isolation patients also started to rise. The count spiked swiftly especially during the second and third week of April. This is the time when a severe oxygen crisis left relatives and friends of patients scurrying for the life-saving gas.

On April 30, Delhi had a record number of patients –51, 616—getting treatment at home. The toll and positivity rate also remained on the higher side. The daily Covid count at 27,047 was also the highest this day and the positivity rate was 32.69 per cent. When the positivity rate peaked at 36.24 per cent on April 22, the number of fresh cases was 26,169 with 306 fatalities and 46, 585 under isolation.

On May 3, 448 people succumbed to Covid, the highest since the pandemic broke out in March last year. While the positivity rate was 29.56 percent, 18, 043 fresh cases were reported and over 50,000 people were in home quarantine. For some weeks after April 30, the home isolation number kept hovering around 50,000- mark and turnaround started on May 11. Since then, the numbers of such patients are falling gradually in the city.