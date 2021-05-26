Delhi government announces financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 1.5 lakh auto rickshaw, taxi drivers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday disbursed financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to 1.5 lakh drivers of para-transit vehicles like auto rickshaws, taxis and e-rickshaws, etc. Earlier this month, the AAP dispensation had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said on Sunday that his department approved more than 1.55 lakh cases for one-time financial aid of Rs 5,000 to each para-transit vehicle driver during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

दिल्ली में ऑटो-टैक्सी के ड्राइवर भाइयों को आज से उनके खातों में 5000 रुपए की सहायता राशि मिलनी शुरु हो चुकी है। आज शाम तक 1,51,000 ड्राइवर भाइयों के खातों में ये रक़म पहुँच जाएगी। https://t.co/aA8fDMWT25 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2021

"Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto, taxi drivers is being deposited in their bank accounts. The amount will be credited to the accounts of 1.51 lakh auto and taxi drivers by this evening," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi currently has over 2.80 lakh PSV badge holders and 1.90 lakh permit holders who are eligible to apply for the scheme and the Delhi Transport Department has already made necessary budgetary provisions for the same, it added. Para-transit vehicle drivers who have a driving license and PSV badge that are valid as on February 1, 2020 are eligible to receive the financial assistance.