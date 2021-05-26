STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's IGI Airport handles record 100 flights carrying COVID aid material in a month 

The Delhi International Airport has set up a dedicated logistic facility - Jeevoday warehouse - for interim storage and effective distribution of the consignments.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi airport is on alert following circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has handled a record number of flights ferrying COVID-19 relief materials from across the globe, which were distributed across the states in India, in a month.

Around 1,750 metric tonnes (MT) of relief material such as oxygen generating plants, oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, masks, ventilators, Remdesivir injections, hospital beds and other medicines Veklury and Tocilizumab arrived at the Delhi airport from more than 36 countries, including Canada, Ireland, Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Russia, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Australia, Singapore, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Doha, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Taiwan, Kuwait and UAE.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the GMR-led consortium operating the facility, set up a dedicated logistic facility - Jeevoday warehouse - for interim storage and effective distribution of the consignments.

According to DIAL officials, the airport handled 100 flights carrying COVID relief materials in 29 days during this second ware of pandemic. "Delhi Airport, India's largest hub airport for handling and distribution of COVID related aid, recorded the highest movements of Covid relief aid among all Indian airports, at a time when India needed medical equipment, etc," said an official.

It is the largest cargo hub airport of the South Asia region, with two integrated cargo terminals having an annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million MT that is scalable to 2.3 million MT. "Last year, during the two-month-long lockdown, the cargo facility was operational, successfully handling distribution of relief materials by participating in government’s initiatives of 'Lifeline Udaan' and 'Krishi Udaan'. During this period, the airport handled some of the largest military and commercial aircraft, including Antonov-124, C-130 Globemasters, C 5, C 17, and IL 76 among other freighters," said a spokesperson of DIAL. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi airport Indira Gandhi International COVID19 Coronavirus COVID relief
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp