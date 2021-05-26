PIL in Delhi HC to install more, repair non-functional electric crematoriums

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to Delhi Government and Municipal Corporations to immediately repair and rectify the non-functional electric crematoriums and installation of more electric crematoriums in the national capital.

The petitioner, Sunil Kumar Aledia (Social Activist) through Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra also sought direction to the Government of NCT of Delhi as well to the civic agencies operating in the different areas of Delhi to place on their respective websites a list of all the crematoriums and burial grounds in their respective areas so as to make the same available with the general public.

The plea also seeks direction to the Registrar General of India to initiate Online/e-Registration of the deaths and births in the Country.

"The huge number of deaths which are occurring in Delhi and also owing to the environmental concerns and so also to ensure that people and gatherings at the crematorium is brought to the lowest minimal, more number of electric crematoriums need to be installed and those which need repair shall immediately be repaired," the plea stated.

The petition pointed out the situation with the electric crematorium at Sarai Kale Khan where out of the two electric furnaces available only one is functioning. While the normal wooden pyre takes about 12 hours to fully decompose while the electric crematorium takes about 3 hours for one body. Therefore given the huge number of dead bodies and waiting in the crematorium people would naturally opt for the electric crematorium, it said.

"Also as per the prevalent Hindu practices one has to collect the ashes of the body to be immersed in the water body which in the case of wooden pyre will have to be done next morning and in the case of electric cremation can be done after 3 hours which saves the visit of people to the same place again and again," it said.

The plea also seeks direction to the respondents to ensure that the non-functional electric crematoriums at Sarai Kale Khan and Bela Road be made functional as soon as possible.