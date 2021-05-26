STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With declining cases, Delhi's COVID helpline receives fewer calls for beds

The Delhi government had launched the dedicated COVID helpline number 1031 to provide information to residents about the availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen cylinders and medicines, etc.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a steady decline in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the number of calls on the Delhi government's dedicated helpline, 1031, enquiring about the availability of beds in hospitals has gone down from 405 on May 1 to 125 on May 23, according to official data.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,550 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 27, and 207 more fatalities. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 2.52 per cent. On April 22, the city had recorded its highest positivity rate of 36.2 per cent.

According to data, the helpline received a total of 1,615 calls on May 1 and as many as 405 callers sought information about the availability of beds in hospitals. On May 23, the helpline handled a total of 1,185 calls, including 125 seeking information about bed availability, it stated.

