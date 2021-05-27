STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: BJP says private hospitals procured more vaccines than Delhi government, slams Kejriwal

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused the Delhi CM of spreading misinformation over his demand that the Centre should procure vaccines for children as soon as possible.

Published: 27th May 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 04:56 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday said private hospitals in Delhi have procured more Covid vaccines than the Delhi government has done on its own as it sought to put the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation in the dock over its inoculation programme and claims about ramping up oxygen production in the city.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi government has directly procured over 8.17 lakh doses while private hospitals have bought over 9.04 lakh doses, and wondered if the private facilities are stronger than a government.

While Kejriwal does daily press conferences to do his "politics" and engages in a battle of "one-upmanship", the fact is that his government has on its own provided for only 13 per cent of the total vaccination done in the national capital so far, Patra said, adding that the Centre has given over 45 lakh doses free to it.

Noting that exactly a month back, the Aam Aadmi Party leader had announced that the city will have 44 oxygen plant, including eight from the Centre in a month, Patra sought his response on how many plants his government has established so far.

The BJP leader also accused him of spreading misinformation over his demand that the Centre should procure vaccines for children as soon as possible after pharma giant Pfizer claimed that its jab has been proved suitable for everyone over 12 years of age.

Patra said as of now nowhere in the world children are being vaccinated.

"We cannot use children as guinea pigs. Kejriwal should not drag them into his politics," Patra said.

Comments

