Delhi police bust drug rackets, seize heroin of over Rs 1 crore

The cell has also , for the first time, arrested a married couple redhanded with 520 gm of heroin in their possession, said police officials.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The narcotic cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has cracked two drug rackets arresting four people and seized more than 700 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market. The cell has also , for the first time, arrested a married couple redhanded with 520 gm of heroin in their possession, said police officials.

“A few days ago, information was received that even during the lockdown, drug peddlers are clandestinely active in the area of JJ Colony, Bawana. Acting upon the information, a police team led by Inspector Ram Manohar swung into action and laid a trap in the gali near Sabzi Mandi Road, E-Block, JJ Colony, Bawana and arrested one drug peddler Mohd Bilal and drug suppliers Moshima and her husband Mohd Taprej aka Tabrej,” said a senior police official. Police seized a contraband of 520 gm heroin and cash of Rs 1,92,500 from their possession which was the sale proceed of the contraband heroin sold to drug addicts.

“Accused Tabrej was earlier a fruit seller and became a drug peddler to earn quick money. He was also arrested earlier in cases of Arms Act and five times in the cases of NDPS Act. He is also accused in 17 cases of NDPS act and also involved in attempt to murder cases and was in prison for two years,” said the official. Police said, in order to present a clean image before police, he has made his wife the main drug supplier and started a garment shop ‘Hollywood Garments’ in his house and kept a low profile.

According to officials, police has earlier arrested couples involved in drug peddling but most of the time either the husband got arrested as source or the wife. This is first time both were arrested rehanded for pedalling drugs. In another case, the narcotics cell has arrested a desperate criminal and drug supplier Sunny and seized 280 gm of fine quality heroin worth Rs 35 lakh in international market. “Investigation is in progress to identify the entire chain of drug trafficking. The seizure of heroin from the accused Sunny has made a significant dent in the network of drug suppliers active in the areas of Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri,” said DCP Chinmoy Biswal.

heroin Delhi Police
