STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Easing the process of registration at CoWIN

To book a slot, provide your district name/ pin code and age group (18-44 or 44+). The bot notifies you once the slot is made available on the CoWIN portal.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rohan Rajpal who just passed his B Tech (computer science engineering) from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, and his friend, Paras Mehan, a final year student of the same course and college, have developed a Telegram bot called ‘CoWIN Alerts’ to ease the registration process for Covid-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal. The bot (http://telegram.me/ cowinalertsbot) has a userfriendly interface. To book a slot, provide your district name/ pin code and age group (18-44 or 44+). The bot notifies you once the slot is made available on the CoWIN portal.

The message has information on which centre has available slots, the number of slots, and the date. Launched early this month, the bot already has over 60,000 users. India opened its vaccination program for the 18 to 44 age group on April 28. However, the CoWIN portal had many tech glitches. The slots often opened without intimation and one had to keep refreshing the website for updates.

Rohan Rajpal

Rajpal, 22, also experienced this. “When the government opened the vaccination for 18+ people, I wanted to register too, but for three days at stretch I wasn’t able to, and refreshing the website again and again was quite cumbersome. So, I decided to develop this bot,” says Rajpal, adding, “The bot currently serves 6,000 pincodes and 600 districts, but since it is open and free, anyone can use it.

Several users have already gotten vaccinated with the help of the bot and have left positive reviews on Twitter and Telegram,” he says, adding that since getting vaccinated is an important safeguard against Covid-19, the duo has tried to make the process easy “to encourage more people to get vaccinated and hopefully help us tighten the leash on the spread of Covid-19”.

“We are taking the user feedback into consideration and improving the bot every single day. It is overwhelming to see people feel safe and happy because of our work,” adds Paras Mehan. While the initiative is philanthropic work, the bot has started to incur costs and is getting difficult to sustain. “We are sending notifications to almost 50,000 users every day and are paying for the costs from our pockets right now. So, we have launched a crowd-funding campaign at https://www.buymeacoffee. com/rohanrajpal, and people have started contributing,” says Rajpal.

In a nutshell
Telegram bot CoWIN Alerts notifies when which centre has available slots on CoWIN portal, the number of slots, with the date

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Coronavirus CoWIN registration
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp