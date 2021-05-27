STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal does U-Turn, seeks centre’s help for getting vax

Pharma companies have clearly stated they will deal directly with the Centre, he said.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After proposing decentralisation of the vaccination policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal put the onus to procure Covid vaccines on the Centre saying that no state has been able to purchase additional stocks.

Pharma companies have clearly stated they will deal directly with the Centre, he said. The CM’s change in stand could be attributed to the fact that his government reached out to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines but it was refused. Kejriwal went on to add that it is now time that the Centre and the states should come together to combat the virus.

The BJP was quick to latch on to the issue to attack the chief minister. “Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies, confusion and doing politics of credit. I think that this kind of politics should not happen right now,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra. Detractors of the AAP chief point out that Kejriwal has taken a complete U-turn over the issue in a span of over a month. In March, well before the second wave started choking the city, Kejriwal had demanded the Centre to have “less control” over the vaccination policy and even asked it to grant the state governments more freedom to open vaccination centres and administer jabs.

“Our country is doing good in terms of vaccine production,” he had said at that time. However, two months down the line, after the Centre relaxed the rules and allowed the states to procure vaccines, the inoculation drive remains in a poor shape. What’s more, it is slowly grinding to a halt in many states including Delhi thanks to a severe shortage of jabs.

Incidently, Kejriwal’s flipflops on Covid vaccination run parallel to the perennial power tussle between the Delhi government and the central government. Be it criticisms on oxygen shortage or controlling the pandemic, Kejriwal has been quick on shifting the blame on the Centre for the challenges faced by the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal COVID vaccine coronavirus global tender
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp