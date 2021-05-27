STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea for adequate supply of vaccines to Delhi; HC seeks Centre, Kerjriwal government's stand

The plea has contended that while the Delhi government claims it has placed an order of over 1.34 crore doses of the vaccines, the central government has claimed no such order has been placed.

Published: 27th May 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine for the residents, especially in 18-44 age group, of the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer who has contended that the residents of the national capital should not suffer as result of the "blame game" between the two governments.

The lawyer, Vivek Gaur (43), has contended that while the Delhi government claims it has placed an order of over 1.34 crore doses of the vaccines with the Centre, the central government has claimed no such order has been placed.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Gaurav Gaur, has sought setting up of a commission to decide who has been passing on the correct information, regarding the vaccines, to the people.

He has claimed that due to lack of adequate supply of vaccines, he has not been able to get vaccinated till date.

Gaur, in his plea, also contended that the CoWIN portal allows a person to book a date for vaccination only 2-3 days in advance and not more than that.

