STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Take action on PIL claiming poor state of quarantine centre, HC tells Delhi government

The court issued the direction on the plea of a JNU student who had claimed that to her "utter shock" the quarantine centre was unhygienic and no facilities were given to the patients.

Published: 27th May 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to treat as a representation a PIL claiming that the quarantine centre at Sultanpuri here for COVID-19 patients is "unhygienic", "uninhabitable" and lacks medical professionals to monitor them, and ordered it to take "immediate action" on the concerns raised in the plea.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi government to take immediate action on the issues raised in the plea as early as possible and practicable.

With the direction, the court disposed of the petition by a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University who has said in her plea that she tested COVID-19 positive while staying at the varsity campus and since there was no quarantine facility in there, she was transferred to the Sultanpuri Isolation Centre.

The student had claimed that to her "utter shock" the quarantine centre was unhygienic and no facilities were given to the patients.

During her four day of stay at the centre, she had found that "patients at the quarantine facility were suffering severely not only on account of their illness but also due to the negligence of the government authorities in providing them with basic facilities like sanitation, food, medicines, clean mattresses and blankets, regular doctor visits, proper monitoring of oxygen, etc".

She had also alleged in her plea that "not a single person visits these wards, be it a doctor, nurse or any ward officials".

"The patients manage everything on their own.

No doctor or a nurse visits the patients to check their vitals, temperature and oxygen levels.

All of them have to come to the ground floor of the building to get checked and to obtain basic medicines.

"Most of the time, the patients have to wait in a line, sometimes even for an hour in the scorching sun to obtain basic medicines.

.

," the petition had claimed.

The petitioner had sought appointment of a court commissioner to visit the quarantine facility at Sultanpuri and directions to the Delhi government "to follow the recommendation issued by WHO and the guidelines issued by NCDC for implementing quarantine".

Besides that the petitioner also seeks a clean and hygienic environment by sanitizing and disinfecting the premises, doctor visits thrice a day to the patients in their rooms, PPE kits for sanitation workers at the quarantine centres, periodic checking of oxygen levels of the patients and several other reliefs.

PTI HMP SA 05271248 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quarantine centre covid 19 patients PIL
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp