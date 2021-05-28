STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP govt sets up two committees to combat third wave of Covid-19

Bracing for a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government on Thursday set up two committees to look into the infrastructural requirements and devise an action plan.

Published: 28th May 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bracing for a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government on Thursday set up two committees to look into the infrastructural requirements and devise an action plan. A 13-member committee will prepare an action plan for the third wave after assessing the current status. The members of the committee will be required to look into the smooth functioning of the healthcare system and give a status update on health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

Another eight-member expert committee has been set up to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19. Both the committees will be chaired by IAS officer Satya Gopal, ACS (Power) and Nodal Officer (Covid-19).

According to the order issued by the department of health and family welfare, the 13 member committee will also “identify other crucial components (equipment, drugs or any other item) which may create a bottleneck, and prepare supply chain management plans for them as well” in addition to many other responsibilities.

Delhi government also plans to create a separate cadre of 10,000 trained ‘Paramedical Volunteers’ who will be available to be deployed at short notice in different parts of the city. These volunteers will be created, along the lines of the Civil Defence Volunteers cadre of the Delhi government. They can then be deployed in COVID Care centres, field hospitals, for support for patients in home isolation and multiple other roles that are required during a pandemic.

The other eight-member committee will look into steps like planning of lockdown, data trends and making predictions for advance planning. These officials have also been tasked to formulate plans on how to use the healthcare infrastructure and utilise it in a planned manner depending on the positivity rate and the number of cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi third wave coronavirus
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp