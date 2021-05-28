STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Air India flight returns to Delhi airport after take off as cabin crew sees bat's carcass in business class

The plane had departed from the Delhi airport at 2.20 am on Thursday and no one noticed the bat's carcass before the take off.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight to Newark in the US had to return to the Delhi airport on the morning of May 27 as cabin crew saw a bat's carcass inside the business class area of the plane just half an hour after take off, sources said on Friday.

The plane had departed from the Delhi airport at 2.20 am on Thursday and no one noticed the bat's carcass before the take off, they mentioned.

The cabin crew members saw the carcass in the eighth row, which is in the business class area of the plane, and informed the pilots, the sources said.

The pilot then informed the air traffic controller (ATC) about the carcass and the plane was turned back, they stated.

The plane, with its crew and passengers, jettisoned its fuel and landed at the Delhi airport around 4.20 am on Thursday, the sources noted.

The Boeing B777-300ER aircraft was cleaned and fumigated later, they said.

Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

However, the sources said the airline's management has asked its engineering team for a detailed report regarding this incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Air India flight Delhi airport
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp