Custom special

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

If you are an F1 fan and have been keeping tabs on the McLaren F1 Team, you would be aware that they now sport the Gulf Oil colours as a tribute to their legendary association with Gulf Oil International that has been renewed for this season. Taking the celebration of this tie-up a bit further is the limited edition 720S that has been finished in the same livery. The hand-painted livery has taken 20 days to complete and the result is nothing short of stunning!

Done by the in-house arm of McLaren Automotive, the Gulf Oil 702S is a fitting tribute to the Formula 1 and Can-Am cars made by McLaren from 1968-1973 — a time when Gulf Oil was their prime sponsor. The association carried on in the 1990s with the GTC Competition team’s McLaren’s F1 GTRs.

With the sponsorship alliance revived again, McLaren has carried out a stellar job with the 720S which also gets matching key shells, brake calipers, a bespoke interior with orange stitching and Gulf Oil Logos embroidered on the headrests and painted on the sills. The steering wheel gets a nice touch with the centre band sporting the legendary Gulf Oil colours. A limited number of customers will have the opportunity to have their McLaren supercars hand-painted by MSO in Gulf Oil livery.

The 720S remains the benchmark supercar; with a twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine producing up to 720PS and 770Nm of torque, it can accelerate to 100km/h from standstill in just 2.9 seconds and has a maximum speed of 341km/h.

Its carbon fibre Monocage II contributes to a class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,283kg, while Proactive Chassis Control II suspension and active aerodynamics help to unleash this sensational performance on both road and track.