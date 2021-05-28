STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi unlock process to begin from May 31; factories, construction activities allowed for one week

The announcement came even as Delhi reported a positivity rate of around 1.59 per cent and 1,141 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Published: 28th May 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate falling below 2 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the national capital has somehow gained control over the second wave of the pandemic and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, beginning with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday.

The announcement came even as Delhi reported a positivity rate of around 1.59 per cent and 1,141 new cases in the last 24 hours. The capital was placed under a lockdown on April 19, with the city recording over one lakh cases in the previous five days. “We need to maintain a balance where we have to control coronavirus on one hand and allow as many economic activities as possible on the other hand.

It is time to start the unlock process. It should not be the case that people escape coronavirus but die of hunger...,” Kejriwal said during an online press briefing. He, however, requested people to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols and stay at home, unless necessary. The decision on graded relaxation was taken during a high-level DDMA meeting under Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“Based on public suggestions and experts’ opinions, we will continue the unlock procedure given that the cases don’t increase any further,” the CM said. Some traders’ associations, however, called the move unfair and demanded phase-wise reopening of markets. “More than 15 lakh traders of Delhi are employing over 35 lakh employees, mostly migrants, and as such for their livelihood, the shops should be eligible to reopen,” said secretary general of CAIT Praveen Khandelwal.

Artificial scarcity of vax: AAP
The AAP alleged that the Centre was creating “artificial scarcity” of vaccines to benefit Bharat Biotech and SII, a charge termed by BJP as “unfounded” AAP’s Atishi said the drive has stopped in schools but in private hospitals, it is still going on at different rates

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi lockdown Delhi covid 19 Delhi unlock Arvind Kejriwal COVID 19 In Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp