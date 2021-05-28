Delhi unlock process to begin from May 31; factories, construction activities allowed for one week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate falling below 2 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the national capital has somehow gained control over the second wave of the pandemic and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, beginning with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday.

The announcement came even as Delhi reported a positivity rate of around 1.59 per cent and 1,141 new cases in the last 24 hours. The capital was placed under a lockdown on April 19, with the city recording over one lakh cases in the previous five days. “We need to maintain a balance where we have to control coronavirus on one hand and allow as many economic activities as possible on the other hand.

It is time to start the unlock process. It should not be the case that people escape coronavirus but die of hunger...,” Kejriwal said during an online press briefing. He, however, requested people to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols and stay at home, unless necessary. The decision on graded relaxation was taken during a high-level DDMA meeting under Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“Based on public suggestions and experts’ opinions, we will continue the unlock procedure given that the cases don’t increase any further,” the CM said. Some traders’ associations, however, called the move unfair and demanded phase-wise reopening of markets. “More than 15 lakh traders of Delhi are employing over 35 lakh employees, mostly migrants, and as such for their livelihood, the shops should be eligible to reopen,” said secretary general of CAIT Praveen Khandelwal.

Artificial scarcity of vax: AAP

The AAP alleged that the Centre was creating “artificial scarcity” of vaccines to benefit Bharat Biotech and SII, a charge termed by BJP as “unfounded” AAP’s Atishi said the drive has stopped in schools but in private hospitals, it is still going on at different rates