Kejriwal urges Centre to procure vaccine for kids

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Central government should procure the Covid vaccine produced by multinational pharma giant Pfizer, which has been approved for usage on 12-plus age category.

Kejriwal’s demand comes after reports emerged that the US-based pharmaceutical firm and the Centre have held a series of meetings to fast-track the approval for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. “We should procure this vaccine as early as possible for our children,” said the chief minister in a tweet, adding that the Centre should focus on giving necessary approvals for foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply in the country.

Some health experts have pointed out that the third wave will be severe and more infectious to children and young adults, however, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has played down this opinion. Kejriwal earlier said his government had tried to strike a deal with foreign companies but they refused to deal with individual states.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on behalf of the Delhi government, has already said that examinations of class 10 and 12 students should be conducted only after vaccinating them. The education minister said the government should first acquire vaccines for the 1.4 crore students who are currently studying in class 12 and only after vaccinating them that the exams should be held. “Conducting exams is important but not by putting our students at risk,” he had said.