Vaccination for 18-44 age group remains suspended for fifth day in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the national capital vaccinated about 39,000 people on May 27, Delhi MLA Atishi said on Friday that there was no stock of Covaxin available for vaccination in any age group.

While the vaccination of the 18-44 age group remained suspended for the fifth day, she also alleged that states, including Delhi, were not receiving doses to vaccinate the youth, however, private hospitals are not short of it.

"It's been five days since vaccination of youth was suspended in Delhi. On one side, states are not able to vaccinate their youth, on the other private hospitals are not short of it and are charging Rs 900-1,350 for a jab," Atishi said in a virtual press conference.

She added that only 45-plus age group people were getting vaccinated and "even for them Covaxin is not available".

"For anyone who wants the second dose of Covaxin, be it in the 18-44 group or 45-plus group, there is no Covaxin in Delhi," the Delhi MLA said.

"A total of 39,020 people were vaccinated in Delhi yesterday, the same Delhi that was vaccinating 1.5 lakh people at its peak," she added.

According to data shared with the Centre, 52.84 lakh doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Of this, 36.79 lakh were Covishield doses and 16.04 were Covaxin jabs.

The maximum number of 1.41 lakh people were vaccinated on May 10.

Atishi added that if anyone in the 18-44 group are getting vaccinated, it's through private hospitals.

"If somebody wants to vaccinate their family at private hospitals, they will have to spend Rs 10-15,000. How many people in Delhi can afford this kind of expense?" she asked.