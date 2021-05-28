STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video surfaces on social media purportedly showing Sushil Kumar, associates thrashing man

Sagar died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Published: 28th May 2021

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A video surfaced on social media on Thursday purportedly showing two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks.

In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the man can be seen lying on the ground in an injured condition.

Delhi Police did not comment when contacted to confirm about the veracity of video.

Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of wrestler Sagar (23).

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

Later, four associates of Kumar, who were involved in incident, were also arrested.

The accused were identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29), a native of Rohtak district.

They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were arrested from Delh's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night.

Speaking about Kumar's interrogation, a police official had said the wrestler comes up with new stories every day and keeps changing his statements.

The police had said people working at the stadium or nearby areas are also being quizzed in connection with the matter.

The investigating team is yet to recover Kumar's cell phone and are working to track the device, the police said, adding fingerprints collected from the spot have been sent for further examination.

