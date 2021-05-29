STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Celebrating Everest

Climbing mountains, they say, is 98 per cent attitude and 2 per cent aptitude; a lesson that applies to life as well.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Everest peak

Everest peak

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha And Mayank Singh
Express News Service

Climbing mountains, they say, is 98 per cent attitude and 2 per cent aptitude; a lesson that applies to life as well. On International Everest Day in memory of the first summit of Mt Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on May 29, 1953 four mountaineers from Delhi-NCR share with The Morning Standard the life lessons they learnt while scaling the world’s highest peak.

Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, currently scaling Mt Everest for the eighth time
The top of the Everest will always give you a new force to do something extraordinary. The Nepalis call Mt Everest Sagarmatha, which means Goddess Mother of the World. To me too, it signifies all that a Mother’s love stands for tall and proud, yet so vulnerable to mistreatment by humans. Just like the well-being of a family is connected to the well-being of a mother, the well-being of humans is connected to the mountains. Mt Everest is treacherous yet so gentle, remote yet so close to heart, calm and serene yet full of energy, and harsh yet compassionate to those who come. These are the qualities I have learnt from her.

Aditya Gupta, corporate honcho, summited Mt Everest in 2019
The Everest allows you to experience a ‘lifetime’ in a matter of weeks that creates unique opportunities to learn from situations which have relevant parallels in life. It reinforces the fact that success depends on your ability to have such a sharp focus on the positives that the negatives don’t hold water. When faced with a huge task, break it into small portions and complete it one at a time. Everest taught me to expect the unexpected, without fear. Don’t wish away a threat, but accept and tackle it. Just as a climber has limited supply of oxygen, in life our time is limited. So, use it judiciously. The compounding power of saving 30 minutes every day by better time management turns out to be enormous when calculated over a couple of decades. Everest teaches the value of time better in 45 days than what life teaches in 45 years.

Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, three times Mt Everest summiteer, and the first Army officer to complete Seven Summits
The mighty Everest teaches you to be patient and persistent, just like life in the Army does. You can overcome every challenge. It tests your every muscle and sinew, and to me it is Mt Everest’s own way to let only the deserving reach the summit. Mountains make you humble humility comes when you realise that you are just a speck in the whole cosmos. It flattens the ego by checking the arrogance man has. A lot of determination and will power is needed to summit Mt Everest. This is also apt for the present pandemic we can overcome even this with proper care, caution and consistency, will power and determination to succeed. The mountains teach you to be prepared for any unexpected situation, eventuality and face it with a calm mind. Scaling a mountain surely prepares you for a bigger and far more unpredictable journey that life is.

Ravinder Kumar, first IAS officer to summit Mt Everest, District Magistrate, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh
On Everest Day, I heartily congratulate all the successful summiteers till date and also extend my deepest condolences to the family members of all those who laid their lives on the slope of mighty Everest. I climbed Mt Everest on May 19, 2013, from Nepal and on May 23, 2019, from Tibet. Thus, I got a chance to experience the climb on both its popular routes, from the S outh and the North. I have observed that people generally come with the aim to conquer the Everest. But after both my climbs, I feel that people should rather aim to conquer their own limiting beliefs and aim to stretch their physical and mental limits to the maximum. This is what Mt Everest teaches you. As I summitted the peak, my first thought reflected a triumph over nature, but it was immediately replaced by an immense respect for Mother Nature. Another learning I got is that we must not pollute hills, but take steps to conserve them so that the ecological balance is maintained. I appeal to all future aspirants of the Himalayas, especially Mt Everest, to develop an utmost respect towards mountains and its fragile ecosystem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Everest International Everest Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp