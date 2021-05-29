STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID unlockdown: AAP, Opposition enter political slugfest over reopening of markets in Delhi

The head of AAP's trade and industry wing Brijesh Goel said that the Delhi government had proposed reopening of markets but the request was turned down by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Khari Baoli market remains closed during the COVID-induced lockdown

Khari Baoli market remains closed during the COVID-induced lockdown. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The issue of reopening of markets as part of easing of lockdown in the national capital from Monday snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling AAP and opposition - the BJP and Congress on Saturday.  

The head of AAP's trade and industry wing Brijesh Goel said that the Delhi government had proposed reopening of markets but the request was turned down by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the AAP was misleading traders as reopening of the markets was withheld traders with the consent of the chief minister. "After the announcement, resentment among traders in the city is palpable. It will be better if the AAP leaders stop playing with sentiments of the traders," said Kapoor.

There was no immediate response from the L-G's office. However, a senior government official who attended the DDMA meeting on Friday, said that the ‘matter’ of the markets was not part of the agenda and was not discussed. 

On Friday, Kejriwal announced that only construction activities and factories would be allowed to reopen from Monday during unlock. Responding to the traders' demand on Saturday, the CM urged them to wait for some more time until the situation improves in the city.

"I can understand the troubles of the traders and their anxiety. I want to tell them that it was with great difficulty that we were able to control the situation by imposing a lockdown. They should be patient and should not rush. We also want markets and shops to open up. As and when the situation comes under control, we will open up everything," he said. 

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that unlocking construction activities and industrial production, after a lockdown of nearly 45 days, was a pointless, half-baked and half-hearted exercise to ‘bluff’ the people. 

Review Decision, traders urge CM

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged the L-G and the CM to review the decision. CAIT secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal said there is no harm in opening the shops and markets in a phased manner with segregating working hours for different verticals.

About 500 traders' association attended the meeting via video after which they decided to write to the CM individually requesting him to reconsider the decision

