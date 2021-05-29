Delhi floats global tender to procure 1 crore Covid vaccine doses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine on an urgent basis. The offered vaccine must be duly approved by competent authority of the government of India, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in the EOI document.

If the vaccine is not yet approved for use in India, the manufacturers, importers or authorised agents of the maker can apply, but should obtain requisite permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said.

“The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARSCov2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India,” the document read. The bidders have been asked to submit their offer or expression of interest through e-mail by 5 pm on June 7.