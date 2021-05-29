STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police collaborates with hospitals to train 25 unemployed youths in health sector

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said the 10 youths enrolled by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital will get skill training from Dr NK Khurana and Dr Anuradha Pola.

Published: 29th May 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors, medical, surgery

For representational purposes.

NEW DELHI:  To fight COVID-19 as well as to provide employment to economically weaker sections, the Delhi Police in collaboration with Fortis Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital will provide skill training in the health sector to 25 unemployed youths. 

The North West District police said all the 25 youths were selected from slum areas. 15 of them  from the Jhuggi cluster of Shalimar Bagh police station area were enrolled by Fortis Hospital and being trained for two weeks. The remaining beneficiaries are from slum clusters of Bharatpur and being trained by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. 

"The skill training includes basic healthcare, use of medical and surgical equipment, nursing and home care. They will be provided with a certificate to help them find employment. Eligible candidates will be provided employment by Fortis Hospital itself according to their performance," said DCP Usha Rangnani, North West district. 

Rangnani said the 10 youths enrolled by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital will get skill training from Dr NK Khurana and Dr Anuradha Pola. "They are being trained in basic and essential aspects on adhering to the norms of Covid-appropriate behaviour," said the DCP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Fortis Hospital Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp