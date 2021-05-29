Delhi Police collaborates with hospitals to train 25 unemployed youths in health sector

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To fight COVID-19 as well as to provide employment to economically weaker sections, the Delhi Police in collaboration with Fortis Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital will provide skill training in the health sector to 25 unemployed youths.

The North West District police said all the 25 youths were selected from slum areas. 15 of them from the Jhuggi cluster of Shalimar Bagh police station area were enrolled by Fortis Hospital and being trained for two weeks. The remaining beneficiaries are from slum clusters of Bharatpur and being trained by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

"The skill training includes basic healthcare, use of medical and surgical equipment, nursing and home care. They will be provided with a certificate to help them find employment. Eligible candidates will be provided employment by Fortis Hospital itself according to their performance," said DCP Usha Rangnani, North West district.

Rangnani said the 10 youths enrolled by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital will get skill training from Dr NK Khurana and Dr Anuradha Pola. "They are being trained in basic and essential aspects on adhering to the norms of Covid-appropriate behaviour," said the DCP.