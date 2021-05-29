STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out at house inside residential complex in Delhi; 83-year-old killed, four others rescued

The fire department received a call around 5.23 pm about the blaze at the house on the fourth floor of block -C inside the residential complex.

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An 83-year-old man was killed while four other members of his family were rescued after a fire broke out at a house inside a residential complex in south Delhi's Saket Court on Saturday, officials said.

The fire department received a call around 5.23 pm about the blaze at the house on the fourth floor of block -C inside the residential complex, they said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was later doused, fire officials said.

A book shelf, cupboard, inverter and other materials kept inside a store room of the house caught fire, they said.

Four people trapped inside the house were safely rescued by the firemen.

The elderly man was found unconscious at the spot and was immediately evacuated and rushed to the Max Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

He died after allegedly inhaling smoke, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

An electrical default is suspected to be the cause of fire, they added.

