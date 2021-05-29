STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks Centre, AAP govt’s stand on plea for vaccinating children

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government in the matter and listed it for June 4 hearing along with another similar plea.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Children covid testing

A health worker collects swab sample of a child passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions for immediate vaccination of 12-17 year old children on the ground that there was an apprehension that a likely third wave of Covid-19 could affect them more. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government in the matter and listed it for June 4 hearing along with another similar plea.

The petition has also sought priority in vaccination to parents of children up to 17 years of age as several kids were orphaned after their parents succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave. The two petitioners, a minor represented through her mother and a mother of a minor child, have claimed that according to the data of number of persons infected between April 2021 to May 2021, the number of reported cases where children were infected “has risen tremendously” than last year.

It has alleged that the vaccine policy of India has failed to factor in children or parents of children for vaccination and the Centre and Delhi government have also failed to prepare a national plan for taking care of minors during the present pandemic.

“Globally, countries have fully recognized the importance of vaccinating children, alongside adults, to curb, mitigate the ill effects of the present pandemic and have accordingly and effectively taken measures.” “Vaccines for children are being produced and administered in countries such as Canada and the USA, for children between the ages of 12-17 years,” it has said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine children Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp