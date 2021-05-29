STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heads of women, child care homes warned against absence from duty in Delhi

Published: 29th May 2021 08:06 AM

Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. ( Photo | EPS )

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking exception to absence of in-charge officials of care homes for women and children during an inspection last week, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department has warned the officials concerned to remain present in their respective offices to ensure effective work management. “The competent authority passes necessary directions for strict implementation of orders and ensuring smooth and effective functioning of the offices/institutions of WCD.

Therefore, all superintendents are directed to attend office on all working days regularly and ensure smooth functioning of work management in their respective offices. Any kind of misconduct and dereliction of duty, if found, will lead to stringent action against that officer as per the provisions of service rules,” said an order issued by deputy director (administration) of the department. Delhi Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam last week conducted door-to-door visits of households belonging to beneficiaries of the integrated child development scheme (ICDS) to check if they were getting good quality ration.

During the inspection by the minister, absence of in-charge officials and controlling authority of district offices was observed at some offices. Noting that negligence on the part of some officers will hamper smooth functioning of the department, the order said callous attitude would not be acceptable. “Notably, the department has incessantly and robustly carried out essential services 24X7 for the poorer and vulnerable sections of the society.

Even the unprecedented surge of pandemic scaled up our ceaseless efforts to facilitate the beneficiaries covered under the government schemes. However, negligence on the part of some officers while facilitating essential services raised questions on the smooth functioning of this department by the higher authority,” said the order. Earlier, the minister also visited various children’s shelters and senior citizen homes.

Officials skipped minister’s visit
During a surprise inspection by the women and child development minister last week, absence of in-charge
officials and district officials concerned was observed

