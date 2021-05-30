STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dust storm hits parts of Delhi

IMD said the national capital is likely to receive rains late in the evening.

A view of a sudden change in weather in New Delhi on Sunday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Sunday evening as a dust storm hit parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital is likely to receive rains late in the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 103 this morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

 

