Water levels drop in major dams, likely to hit power generation for Delhi

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A drop in water levels in the reservoirs of Bhakra, Pong and Thein dams is likely impact power generation and release of water for irrigation to the beneficiary states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

While Bhakra reservoir currently holds just 8 per cent of its capacity, reservoirs of Pong and Thein have only 14 per cent and 34 per cent of their respective capacities filled.

As per the latest data by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on May 27, Bhakra Dam holds 0.524 billion cubic metre (BCM) of water against its total capacity of 6.229 BCM which is just 8 per cent of the full reservoir level (FRL). Last year on the same date it was 22 per cent of the FRL.

Meanwhile, the Pong Dam holds 0.880 BCM water, which is 14 per cent of the FRL, while last year on the same day (May 27) it was 48 per cent of the FRL. Ranjit Sagar Dam (Thein) holds 0.788 BCM, which is 34 per cent of its FRL, while the FRL on the corresponding date last year was 51 per cent.

"To chalk out the daily release plans, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials are in touch with the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi," said a BBMB official adding that due to less rainfall in the last two years and less snow melting in this month, the water levels have dipped more compared to the previous years.

Meanwhile, demand for irrigation water is likely to increase in the coming day as farmers preparing for paddy sowing.