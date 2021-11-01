STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Blanket ban on firecrackers to continue in Delhi: Official 

A senior official of the Delhi Pollution Control Board said there is no discussion or plan to allow green-certified firecrackers in Delhi and "the blanket ban will continue".

Published: 01st November 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

For representational purposes (File Photo |AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The blanket ban on bursting of firecrackers in the national capital will continue, a senior Delhi government official said on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the Supreme Court set aside a Calcutta High Court order completely barring the sale and use of crackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals.

The National Green Tribunal had on December 2, 2020, directed that there would be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities and towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the "poor" and above category.

A senior official of the Delhi Pollution Control Board said there is no discussion or plan to allow green-certified firecrackers in Delhi and "the blanket ban will continue".

"Delhi has already been recording 'poor' to 'very air' quality. So, it is important to have a complete ban on firecrackers," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was "essential to save lives".

Later, on September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

On Monday, the Supreme Court's special bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi said, "There cannot be a complete ban on firecrackers. Strengthen the mechanism to supervise and see that misuse is stopped."

It added that this is not a new issue and it is the executive which has to take a call on it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi firecracker blanket ban Diwali fireworks firecracker ban sale Delhi Pollution Control Board NCR air pollution Delhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp