Delhi: Covid norms go for a toss as festive shoppers crowd city markets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Markets across the national capital witnessed a huge rush over the last weekend before Diwali, with the market associations struggling to manage the crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The markets that saw huge crowds include Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar.

Sadar Bazar Market Association president Devraj Baweja said it was a complete “chaos” as those who thronged the market to do last-minute shopping ahead of the festival hardly followed any protocol.

“Festivals generally attract a big crowd but the authorities should have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. No one was seen wearing a mask or observing social distancing,” he said.

Health experts have already warned about a possible third wave of the pandemic after the festive season and advised strict adherence to Covid protocols. Last year, after Diwali, Sadar Bazar had emerged as a Covid hotspot and the market was shut subsequently.

Baweja said in the name of arrangements, police have only put up barricades that can stop vehicles, not people. A similar situation prevailed at the Chandni Chowk market as well. Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Bhargava said the crowd has swelled at the market. There is a need to increase vigil as violations of Covid guidelines are rampant.

Over 3k fire fighters on diwali duty

On Diwali, around 3,000 fire fighters will be on duty for two days – on November 3 and November 4– from 5 pm to midnight.Delhi Fire Service (DFS) teams will be deployed in over 30 specific locations across the national capital to tackle any incident, officials said on Sunday. The DFS control room responds to maximum calls on Diwali. The DFS said according to the plan, this year on Diwali, the fire units will be deployed at over 20 locations across the national capital.