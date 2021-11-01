STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dengue death toll rises to six in Delhi; cases mount to over 1,530

This is the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017 when the total death count officially reported had stood at 10, same as in 2016 (10).

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five more deaths due to dengue have been recorded in the national capital this year, taking the total number of fatalities to six, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has climbed to over 1,530, according to a civic report released on Monday.

This is the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017 when the total death count officially reported had stood at 10, same as in 2016 (10).

Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 1,196 have been reported this month till October 30.

The total number of cases this year till October 23 had stood at 1,006, and the official death toll then was one.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, six deaths and a total of 1,537 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 30, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period.

In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for this month in the last three years.

