Delhi Jal Board to rectify inflated, disputed water bills soon

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has decided to rectify all the inflated or disputed water bills at the earliest and provide with the correct billing to the consumers.

Published: 01st November 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

“Instances have come into the notice of the revenue department that due to the lockdown, issue of bills on provisional basis and reading in some cases has been accumulated, resulting in issue of high amount bills in current billing cycle in comparison of previous billing cycle, which also caused grievance of the affected consumers,” the order stated “All the Zonal Revenue Officers are therefore directed to identify all such cases in respect of their zone where high bill amounts have been generated in current billing cycles in comparison of previous billing cycles and rectify all such bills by adjustment. Concerned Joint Director Revenue (JDR)/Deputy Director Revenue (DDR) will ensure that all disputed bills of such nature are rectified and delivered to consumers,” the order read.

According to sources at DJB, many people have been lately coming with complaints of high water bills.
“Ever since the COVID-19 situation improved, we have been getting many complaints of high water bills. We have already rectified or waved off many complaints of high bills and will continue to do so,” said an official.

“The DJB officials usually visit houses and take meter notes for the billing. But during the second wave, firstly, there were limited employees and secondly, they had to complete more number of houses than they were supposed to. So, many a times they failed to take proper meter reading and ended up giving wrong bills,” said a senior official from DJB. 

