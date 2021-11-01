DU to hold 3rd, 5th, 7th semester exams of all UG, PG programmes from November 30 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Monday, November 1, 2021, announced holding the third, fifth and seventh semester examinations of all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from November 30 in open book format.

The examinations, to be held in the OBE format (online mode) will also be held for essential repeaters of I, III, and V semester, and ex-students of all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

"It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that Examinations for III/V/VII Semester/Term along with Essential Repeaters of I/III/V semester and Ex-Students for all Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programs including examinations for students registered with School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) shall begin from 30th November 2021," the notice, dated October 29, said.

The exams will be conducted over two sessions in a day, including on Sundays, with a duration of three hours each.

It added that the final date sheet is likely to be issued by November first week.

The students can write the exam from the "place of their convenience" or at their faculty/department/college in online mode, as per the option selected by them in the examination form.

The university also issued guidelines to conduct internal assessment, practical, viva voce, project, orals (moot courts), apprenticeship, internship and field work for the academic session 2021-22 that needs to be completed by December 14.

For internal assessment, the varsity has directed the colleges to conduct only internal assignments instead of earlier existing three components that included class tests, tutorial test and attendance.

"Internal Assessment of the students should also be carried out using IT tools. Teacher should give the assignment to the students in the prescribed format via email/Google classroom etc. The student should submit the solved assignment to the teacher via email in a defined time," the notice said.

For practical exams for UG courses, the teachers will give assignments to the student who would email or submit online the solved assignment in a stipulated time, it said.

Viva voce and moot courts can be conducted, wherever applicable, through Skype or other online teaching apps, it said.

For internship and apprenticeship, the university said the students should be allowed to take up online internship/activities, including activities that can be carried out digitally or otherwise, from home.

"They can be engaged as interns in ongoing projects. The date for start can be delayed. The period of internship can be reduced clubbing with assignments etc.," it said.

The evaluation of dissertations of UG and PG programmes is to be conducted based on written assignments.

"In the present scenario, appropriate measure has to be adopted to facilitate the UG/PG students pursuing Project/Dissertation. Accordingly, review based/secondary data-based projects or software-driven projects shall be accepted by the Faculty/Department/College instead of laboratory-based experiments or experiments or field/survey-based assignments to these students," the university said.