AAP protests at North MCD head office over pending salaries

There are over 8,000 teachers, 5,000 nurses, paramedics and health workers and thousands of other lower staff employed under the North civic body, whose salaries have been delayed.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

The municipal teachers’ union said that this is the third year in a row when they are forced to observe a ‘black Diwali’.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest demonstration at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, over non-payment of salaries to civic 
employees. The protest that went on for around three hours ended in the leaders being detained.

The civic body is yet to pay salaries to its employees for September and October. There are over 8,000 teachers, 5,000 nurses, paramedics and health workers and thousands of other lower staff employed under the North civic body, whose salaries have been delayed.

The municipal teachers’ union said that this is the third year in a row when they are forced to observe a ‘black Diwali’. AAP’s leader of opposition (LOP) Vikas Goel said that the BJP is hitting new lows each day. “The municipal employees have not received their salary for two months.

We demand immediate disbursal of salaries to the employees,” said Goel, adding, “If BJP-ruled civic body can’t pay its employees’ salaries, then the BJP leaders should resign.” Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in response said that its very well known that civic bodies are financially crunched, as the government has not released pending municipal funds of Rs 13000 crores. 

