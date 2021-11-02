Celebrating rich cultural heritage of northeast India

By Express News Service

AS part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence, the National Museum on Monday launched a week-long celebration to highlight the rich heritage of northeast India. The initiative is a joint effort by the ministry of development of north eastern region (DoNER) and Northeast Council (NEC).

The National Museum, which functions under the ministry of culture, has planned a series of events —cultural performance, online lectures and tours of the northeast lifestyle gallery to showcase the diverse artistic traditions and communities of the north-eastern states.

The museum has a vast collection of artifacts representing the cultural diasporas of the region. Around 80 performers or groups from the northeast including Agragami dance and cine art team, Panthoibi Jagoi Marup, Mizoram Cultural Troupe, and Naga-Tangkhul Group will participate.

The cultural performances present the glimpses of indigenous lifestyle and the very ecology of the region pivotal in shaping the tangible and intangible culture and socioeconomic pursuits, said a statement by the ministry. The performances will be live-streamed through social media handles of the museum.

Various online learning sessions discussing different themes pertaining to art and culture of northeast India are also planned. The gallery dedicated to northeastern lifestyle is rooted through a plethora of exhibits in textiles, jewellery, utility tools and personal adornments, which stand as an inclusive symbol of indigenous identity. The gallery showcases the agency and voice of the diverse communities from northeast India. “The textiles and costumes from various communities such as the Naga, Mizo, Khasi, Adi, Mishmi, Rabha, and Karbi celebrate the colour of unity of their ordinances and value the differences.

