STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DCW notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli's nine-month-old daughter

The commission has also asked information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

Published: 02nd November 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (FIle Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday sent a notice to the city police and said it has taken suo moto congnizance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

The Delhi Women's panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

The notice stated that it has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in a India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

"This is very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said.

In view of this, the women's commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit the copy of FIR registered in the matter and sought details of accused identified and arrested in the matter.

ALSO READ | 'Spineless cowards': Virat Kohli slams trolls, online abuse on pacer Mohammed Shami

The commission has also asked information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6," Maliwal added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Women Delhi Police Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp