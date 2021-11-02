DCW notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli's nine-month-old daughter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday sent a notice to the city police and said it has taken suo moto congnizance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

The Delhi Women's panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

The notice stated that it has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in a India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

"This is very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said.

In view of this, the women's commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit the copy of FIR registered in the matter and sought details of accused identified and arrested in the matter.

ALSO READ | 'Spineless cowards': Virat Kohli slams trolls, online abuse on pacer Mohammed Shami

The commission has also asked information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6," Maliwal added.