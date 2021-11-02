Five more dengue deaths in Delhi, toll highest in last three years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dengue has claimed five more lives this year, taking the total count to six in the national capital. The fatality count also includes the death of a six-year-old boy, as per the data provided by the south municipal corporation.

As per the data from the civic body, a 17-year-old boy from a jhuggi in Pitampura and a 27-year-old man from Punjabi Bagh have succumbed to the vector borne disease. According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation report released on Monday, the death count is highest since the last three years.

Last time, the city reported the highest number of dengue deaths, ten in 2017; four deaths were reported in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2020. The numbers of dengue cases are on a constant rise. Till October 30, the city reported 1,537 dengue cases. For the first time, 531 cases were reported in just a week.

“There is a huge load of patients coming from the neighbouring areas. Western Uttar Pradesh, is heavily affected due to the disease, with many patients coming to Delhi for treatment,” said an official from the South Delhi civic body.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the dengue situation in the city and assured Centre’s full support. He said that on-ground initiatives like hotspot identification, fogging and timely treatment will be carried out to curb disease.

“We are seeing a significant hike in patients than what we see usually. Weather has played a significant role, earlier we used to get cases from August onwards but this year it’s from October. Younger people are getting more affected because they are more exposed. There is an increase in liver dysfunction, rapid decline in platelets pulmonary hemorrhagic more than usual,” said Sr. Consultant Internal Medicine at Artemis Hospitals Seema Dhir.