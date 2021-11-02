STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Five more dengue deaths in Delhi, toll highest in last three years

As per the data from the civic body, a 17-year-old boy from a jhuggi in Pitampura and a 27-year-old man from Punjabi Bagh have succumbed to the vector borne disease.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

For the first time, 531 cases were reported in just a week. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dengue has claimed five more lives this year, taking the total count to six in the national capital. The fatality count also includes the death of a six-year-old boy, as per the data provided by the south municipal corporation.

As per the data from the civic body, a 17-year-old boy from a jhuggi in Pitampura and a 27-year-old man from Punjabi Bagh have succumbed to the vector borne disease. According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation report released on Monday, the death count is highest since the last three years.

Last time, the city reported the highest number of dengue deaths, ten in 2017; four deaths were reported in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2020. The numbers of dengue cases are on a constant rise. Till October 30, the city reported 1,537 dengue cases. For the first time, 531 cases were reported in just a week. 

“There is a huge load of patients coming from the neighbouring areas. Western Uttar Pradesh, is heavily affected due to the disease, with many patients coming to Delhi for treatment,” said an official from the South Delhi civic body.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the dengue situation in the city and assured Centre’s full support. He said that on-ground initiatives like hotspot identification, fogging and timely treatment will be carried out to curb disease. 

“We are seeing a significant hike in patients than what we see usually. Weather has played a significant role, earlier we used to get cases from August onwards but this year it’s from October. Younger people are getting more affected because they are more exposed. There is an increase in liver dysfunction, rapid decline in platelets pulmonary hemorrhagic more than usual,” said Sr. Consultant Internal Medicine at Artemis Hospitals Seema Dhir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue in Delhi Delhi Government South Delhi Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp