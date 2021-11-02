STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Northeast Delhi riots: Court frames charges against five accused 

According to the chargesheet, four people namely Mehtab, Ashfaq Hussain, Zakir, and Jamil Samsul Haq were brought to GTB Hospital on February 26, 2020 in an injured and unconscious state.

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

File image of charred vehicles set ablaze by rioters at Shiv Vihar area of the riot-affected Northeast Delhi.

File image of charred vehicles set ablaze by rioters at Shiv Vihar area of the riot-affected Northeast Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has framed charges against 5 men for unlawful assembly, rioting, and murder of one Zakir during the Northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhatt framed charges against all accused persons under Sections 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (Unlawful Assembly) and added Section 302 (Murder) r/w 34 against four of them.

The court however noted that there is nothing on record to suggest that the deceased Zakir was killed in pursuance of any conspiracy hatched by the accused during the riots and did not add the charge of a criminal conspiracy under section 120B. 

“It appears that the accused developed the common intention to kill the accused at the spur of the moment during the riotous clashes between their community and the person belonging to another community,” said the court. 

“There is no escape from the conclusion at this stage that the accused were members of an unlawful assembly, the object of which was to cause riots, vandalism, destruction of property etc. and were part of the riotous mob which killed the deceased Zakir. Electronic evidence produced along with chargesheet shows their presence at   the place of incident and in the mob,” the court said.

According to the chargesheet, four people namely Mehtab, Ashfaq Hussain, Zakir, and Jamil Samsul Haq were brought to GTB Hospital on February 26, 2020 in an injured and unconscious state. Upon examination all the four were declared dead.  It was found that they had got injured during communal riots that erupted in Northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 subsequent to the anti-CAA protests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast Delhi riots Delhi Communal Riots Delhi Police Delhi Riots UAPA
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp