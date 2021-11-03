STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohalla clinics in Delhi reduced OPD caseload at hospitals by 20 per cent: Data

The data shows that the hospital has witnessed approximate 20 per cent reduction in the rush of OPD patients.

A worker sprays disinfectants on a mohalla clinic. (File Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the coming up of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, the hospitals are breathing easy. The daily load of OPD cases have come down over the past three-four years. The Delhi government run Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital in North District has recently come up with an accumulated data of the past four years.

The data shows that the hospital has witnessed approximate 20 per cent reduction in the rush of OPD patients. "Before the coming up of Mohalla Clinics, the trend was that of an increase in patients at OPD every year. But now, we've observed that with these clinics, patients with minor health concerns don’t have to run to hospitals," said Dr Navneet Goyal, Medical Director, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital.

The AAMC is one of the ambitious healthcare projects started by the Delhi government. This tertiary care facility aims at providing medical facilities in densely populated localities so that the patients don't have to travel distances to get treatment. Apart from OPD visits, the clinic also offers free medicines and tests.

"There have been multiple positive effects ever since the Mohalla Clinics came up. Patients here at hospital are getting benefits of this by decreasing waiting time in OPD. More quality time is given by doctors in OPD to the patients. Also, Mohalla clinics are available near patients in their locality, patients needn’t travel to far flung hospitals," Dr Goyal explained.

"With 500 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, footfall of patients to hospital has  been reduced by 20 per cent. It’s a global example of a successful primary healthcare system," tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

