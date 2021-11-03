STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict enforcement of rules planned at Delhi's Chandni Chowk

The government has directed the North MCD to establish 52 beats for deployment of 400 Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) at every 50 meters for strict enforcement of civic discipline.

The revamped Chandni Chowk stretch in Delhi

The revamped Chandni Chowk stretch in Delhi. (Photo| Twitter/ @ArvindKejriwal)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to keep the newly redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch a tourist-friendly attraction, the Delhi government is taking steps to regulate movement of cycle rickshaws, prevent squatting, effectively manage solid waste and properly clean the road.

The government has directed the North MCD to establish 52 beats for deployment of 400 Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) at every 50 meters for strict enforcement of civic discipline. The PWD has been asked to immediately provide 400 CDVs for six months to the civic body for regulating rickshaws, loading-unloading, hawking, squatting, spitting, sanitation, littering, etc.

The MCD has also been asked to constitute a Quick Response Team (ORT) to provide cycle patrolling in the entire stretch continuously. The Delhi Traffic Police and North MCD were directed to impose penalties.

These decisions were made in a recently held meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. After visiting the Chandini Chowk stretch, he had expressed  displeasure over its maintenance and directed the departments concerned to prevent the entry of motorised vehicles.  

The minister also directed the departments to only allow 400 rickshaws to ply on the designated stretch. Besides, the authorities have been asked to secure the area round the clock with 17 boom barriers to prevent the entry of motorised vehicles during the restrictive hours.

The PWD was also directed to hand over 17 boom barriers to Delhi Traffic Police, after testing its operational readiness. The boom barriers will be installed at six additional locations identified during the minister's inspection.

Further, Sisodia also directed the Sahitya Kala Parishad and tourism department to start cultural activities in vacant spaces available at Chandni Chowk from 6 pm to 9.00 pm everyday. Chandni Chowk traders association president Sanjay Bhargava said, "Innumerable rickshaws, squatters, entry of motor vehicles, poor sanitation and beggars are ruining the redeveloped stretch which cost over Rs 100 cr and took 23 years of struggle."

