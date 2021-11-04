STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Air quality index in Delhi may worsen post Diwali due to stubble burning

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) in its air quality forecast on Wednesday said that Thursday onwards, AQI will reach the upper end of the 'very poor' zone.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare scores of garlands largely from marigold flowers ahead of Diwali at the Ghazipur wholesale flower market

Workers prepare scores of garlands largely from marigold flowers ahead of Diwali at the Ghazipur wholesale flower market. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The air quality in the city deteriorated further on Wednesday, and stayed in the lower end of the 'very poor' category. It is likely to worsen post-Diwali on November 5-6, with the smoke from the peaking crop stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana to overall pollution levels in Delhi rising to 35 - 40 per cent, said government agencies. 

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was  314, as against 303 the previous day. An AQI reading between 30-400 mark is considered 'very poor', and 401 onwards is 'severe'. Every year, after Diwali, which falls in the first fortnight of November, the AQI plunges to 'severe',  making the air unbreathable. 

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) in its air quality forecast on Wednesday said that Thursday onwards, AQI will reach the upper end of the 'very poor' zone. "The share of stubble burning in PM 2.5 to overall pollution levels in Delhi was 8 per cent (total fire counts 3,271). The stubble burning induced impact in AQI is expected to increase from November 4," it said.

"As per SAFAR sensitivity simulation, stubble share on 4th is predicted to increase to 20 per cent and will touch a peak of 35-40 per cent on November 5-6. This is mainly due to transport level winds reaching Delhi from northwest where large stubble burning hotspots are expected," it added.

Between September 1-November 2, over 18,747 and 4,824 farm fires were spotted in Punjab and Haryana, as per the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). "As we are in peak stubble burning window, fires are likely to hit 3,000-4,000 counts per day. Since Diwali coincides with peak stubble burning window this year,  the MoES forecast suggests that additional load from firecrackers could further deteriorate air quality," said LS Kurinji, Programme Associate, CEEW.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) too in its forecast on Wednesday said that the wind direction will change to northwesterly from November 5 with a speed of 4-8kmph, and PM 2.5 will be the lead pollutant in Delhi.

Diwali special timings: Last metro at 10 pm

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro will stop its train services early on Thursday at 10.00 pm due to Diwali instead of the usual 11.00 pm. The last train service will start at 10.00 pm from terminal stations of all metro Lines except Green Line, which connects Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Singh Hoshiar.

The last train from Brigadier Hoshiar Singh towards Inderlok will end at 9:00pm, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh towards Kirtinagar will run till 9:10pm. Inderlok to Brigadier Singh Hoshiar, and Kirtinagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, will operate till 9:30 pm.

Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day, said DMRC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Air quality index Stubble burning Happy Diwali Diwali 2021 Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp