COVID not yet over: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to citizens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Diwali eve, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festivities and warned them against not wearing masks.

Underlining that the COVID pandemic is still not over and dengue is on the rise, he stressed the need to practise utmost care and preventive behaviour. "Diwali is the time when happiness and zeal are galore all over the country. COVID cases have been low and people are flocking the markets. But, several people are not following norms and not wearing masks," Kejriwal said.

"I have seen pictures from markets where norms are being flouted. I fold my hands before the people and place forth an earnest request to wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. It was at this time last year when COVID cases boomed and badly affected the festivities of the state," he added. Kejriwal said his appeal is not for any "personal gain".

"Please don’t be irresponsible. I am not asking this for any personal gains. It is you who will fall sick and put your family at risk. Please only step out of your homes when necessary and please wear a mask when you do so," he said.