Dilli Bazaar: Traders seek better market infrastructure than online portal

Some traders stressed that the government should focus on improving the ground situation of markets first and then come up with such ideas.

A shopkeeper waits for customers at his wedding band shop in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of developing a portal giving traders and shopkeepers of Delhi a wider reach for their business evoked mixed responses with some terming it a unique idea and others being apprehensive about its practicality and the fate of the city's markets.

Chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Brijesh Goyal hailed the idea and said the move will benefit the business fraternity of the city. "It is a very unique move which will benefit businessmen across different trades. Now they will have a dedicated virtual platform where they can push e-commerce-based shopping other than managing customers at their shops," said Goyal.

However, some traders stressed that the government should focus on improving the ground situation of markets first and then come up with such ideas. Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Bhargava said the government should focus on upgrading the infrastructure of markets across the city. 

"It is a funny idea. The government should improve the infrastructure of markets and high streets which are in a very pathetic condition all over the national capital. Shopping and window shopping are fun activities for people," said Bhargava.

President of Sadar Bazar Traders Association Devraj Baweja claimed this initiative will not benefit the trader fraternity as it will be no different from the existing online shopping portals. 

