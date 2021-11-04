STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lights, festivities, nostalgia: Delhi residents speak about missing Diwali celebrations

On the occasion of Diwali, we speak to a few Delhiites who will miss out on celebrations as they spend the festival of lights away from home.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

BITS-Goa student Aviral Bansal (L) and Priyanshi Jindal

BITS-Goa student Aviral Bansal (L) and Priyanshi Jindal. (Photo| EPS)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Festivals are all about experiencing oneness. Apart from getting a break from your nine-to-five jobs and frenzied schedules, you end up helping family with chores that you usually avoid or even buying presents to exhibit your affection for them.

While most of us have an opportunity of being surrounded by loved ones, a few are not as lucky. Those stuck in hostels, or others who've relocated for work, will experience festive blues today.

Trip down memory lane

Priyanshi Jindal (21) recently moved from Delhi to a hostel in Lucknow. Busy with assignments and placements, she is missing out on a Diwali at home. Torn between feeling excited to stay alone and melancholic about being away from friends and family, Jindal is currently experiencing mixed emotions. "I was excited about being in college, away from home. But, as I have settled in, I feel a tad nostalgic," he says.

She recounts how her mother would prepare Chole Puri during this time. "I recently had Chole Puri for dinner; it reminded me of home." Talking about Diwali at home, she concludes, "My family is not big on festivals; we usually keep everything low-key. But the feeling of being home on Diwali is one that no other place can replicate."

Alone yet 'paw' sitive 

It has been two years since Spraha Tiwari from Gurugram - a copywriter who moved to Delhi for college - spent Diwali with her family. Even though her family is not enthusiastic about the festival, she misses the feeling that comes with being home on this day.

"Whenever I am unable to go home on Diwali, my biggest regret is missing the Panchamrita [a devotional offering] that my mom prepares. It is worth buying a Rs 5,000 ticket and flying all the way to my home in Chhattisgarh," she adds. 

Though away from home, Tiwari plans to celebrate the day with her pet cat Miu. "Previously, I have spent Diwali with my friends’ families, but that does not match the vibe of one’s home. This year, it will be just me and my cat," she says.

Blast from the past

For Aviral Bansal (22), a BITS-Goa student who is interning in Hyderabad, this Diwali will be slightly different than usual. "We ensure that the family celebrates Diwali together. Though I will be home next week, my mother is sappy about my absence today," he says. 

Bansal reminisces about a game he would play with his family every Diwali. “We have an elaborate Diwali celebration. We conduct puja twice and in the evening, we play a game called Dukan-Dukan, which is like a trading game. As kids, we would only burst crackers after we ended the game. I miss that time; it was fun," Bansal concludes. 

Lighten your mood

  • Surround yourself with anyone who makes you feel loved - Priyanshi Jindal

  • It is a festival even if you’re not going home. Clean your house, cook something nice, create a Rangoli; do what makes you happy - Spraha Tiwari 

  • If you feel lonely, video call your family celebrating at home - Aviral Bansal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali 2021 Priyanshi Jindal Spraha Tiwari Aviral Bansal Delhi Diwali festivites Happy Diwali
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp