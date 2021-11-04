With surge in e-vehicles, Delhi government may stop subsidy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has seen a sharp rise in the registrations of electric cars with about 7,794 e-cars being registered within a year of notifying the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. The transport department has disbursed a total amount of Rs 10.47 crores for the first 700 e-cars registered in the city a per the EV policy.

According to the policy, the subsidy incentives is mandated only for the first 1,000 e-cars (four wheelers) and as the government reached the limit, it may stop the subsidies. "A purchase incentive of Rs 10,000/- per kWh of battery capacity should be provided per electric four-wheeler (subject to a maximum incentive of Rs 1, 50,000/- per vehicle) to the registered owners of the first 1,000 e-cars in Delhi after the issuance of this policy," read the policy.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government does not plan to extend the subsidy scheme on purchase of electric vehicles any longer. "The government has neither withdrawn nor stopped the EV subsidy on four-wheeler. The subsidy as mandated under the EV policy is only applicable for the first 1000 e-cars and we have already reached the limit," he said.

"The department has already disbursed an amount of Rs 10.47 crore for 700 e-cars and will soon publish a list of all registered 1000 cars eligible for subsidy," he added.

Disbursed more than Rs 10 crore

The transport department has disbursed a total amount of Rs 10.47 crores for the first 700 e-cars registered in the city a per the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. According to the policy, the subsidy incentives is mandated only for the first 1,000 e-cars (four wheelers) and as the government reached the limit, it may stop the subsidies for e-vehicles