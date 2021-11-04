STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

With surge in e-vehicles, Delhi government may stop subsidy

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, said that the government does not plan to extend the subsidy scheme on purchase of electric vehicles any longer.

Published: 04th November 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

EV, electric car, electric vehicles

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government has seen a sharp rise in the registrations of electric cars with about 7,794 e-cars being registered within a year of notifying the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. The transport department has disbursed a total amount of Rs 10.47 crores for the first 700 e-cars registered in the city a per the EV policy.

According to the policy, the subsidy incentives is mandated only for the first 1,000 e-cars (four wheelers) and as the government reached the limit, it may stop the subsidies. "A purchase incentive of Rs 10,000/- per kWh of battery capacity should be provided per electric four-wheeler (subject to a maximum incentive of Rs 1, 50,000/- per vehicle) to the registered owners of the first 1,000 e-cars in Delhi after the issuance of this policy," read the policy.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government does not plan to extend the subsidy scheme on purchase of electric vehicles any longer. "The government has neither withdrawn nor stopped the EV subsidy on four-wheeler. The subsidy as mandated under the EV policy is only applicable for the first 1000 e-cars and we have already reached the limit," he said.

"The department has already disbursed an amount of Rs 10.47 crore for 700 e-cars and will soon publish a list of all registered 1000 cars eligible for subsidy," he added. 

Disbursed more than Rs 10 crore

The transport department has disbursed a total amount of Rs 10.47 crores for the first 700 e-cars registered in the city a per the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. According to the policy, the subsidy incentives is mandated only for the first 1,000 e-cars (four wheelers) and as the government reached the limit, it may stop the subsidies for e-vehicles

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV policy Delhi governemnt Kailash Gahlot Electric Vehicle Delhi EV surge
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp