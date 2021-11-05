Delhi air quality nears 'severe plus' zone due to illegal cracker bursting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke up to a grey, smoke-filled skies on Friday morning, as despite a blanket ban, illegal bursting of firecrackers on Diwali led to a steep spike in the pollution levels that plunged air quality in the higher end of the 'severe' zone, which can pose a serious health risk to public health.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the air quality index (AQI) at 12 pm on Friday read 462 in the 'severe' zone, just short of the severe plus mark of 500.

According to government officials, the spike was mainly on account of massive bursting of firecrackers as well as smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

The Delhi government had placed a blanket ban on sale and purchase of firecrackers in the city. Also, it had launched a campaign -- 'Patakhe Nahi, Diye Jalao' to discourage people from bursting crackers.