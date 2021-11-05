STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records zero Covid death for two consecutive weeks, lowest daily case count since March 2020

The number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Published: 05th November 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID cases

Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday, November 5, 2021, recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,035.

Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic stood at 25,091 in Delhi.

The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. The last case was recorded on October 22, 2021,

It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate rose to 0.14 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

A total of 22,603 tests -- 21,195 RT-PCR tests and 1,408 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Fifteen cases with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent were recorded on October 18.

This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, according to official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases increased to 328 on Friday from 303 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 158 on Friday while it was 146 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 109, same as on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid deaths Delhi Delhi Covid tally statistics bulletin Delhi Covid positivity rate Delhi Covid vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp